NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Dessert Reindeer Made With LOTS of Chocolate

It sure looks cute, but it's not as easy we thought!

On Friday, December 13th during Nailed It Or Failed It, we used eight delicious ingredients to create these Chocolate Reindeer. You will need Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Reese's Miniature Peanut Butter Cups, Mini Candy Canes, Red Sixlets or M&Ms, Candy Eyeballs, Pretzel Sticks, Mini Marshmallows, and Chocolate Candy Melts.

Yum! Right? It's tasty, but not simple to put these reindeer together. Click the video above to see what happened on Good Morning Quad Cities, then click the video below to see if we were able to redeem ourselves after some tips from our viewers!

Our great friends at Fifth Avenue Syndicate mixed up our Cocktail of the Week on Friday, December 13th. Restaurant Manager Austin Chandler showed us how they make their "Ward 8" Cocktail. Click the video below to see what makes it so special!