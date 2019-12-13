× Man charged in connection with drug sales in Dixon, IL

DIXON, Illinois — A 67-year-old man has been accused of selling cocaine in the Dixon area, according to police.

As part of a drug investigation, police searched a home in the 200 block of Willett Avenue on Thursday, December 12, according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department. During their search, investigators found 30 grams of cocaine and equipment that would be used for packaging and selling illegal drugs.

These findings led to the arrest of Julian Guerrero, according to the statement.

Police said Guerrero was charged with delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Lee County Jail.