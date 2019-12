× Longtime Scott County Treasurer, Bill Fennelly, passes away

DAVENPORT, Iowa– William Fennelly, will be laid to rest Saturday, December 14.

The former Scott County Treasurer, passed away Wednesday, December 11. He held his position within the county from 1995 to 2018. His funeral and visitation will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Saturday.

The visitation will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.