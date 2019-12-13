Lofts, event center and strip mall coming to The Bend in East Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- A year ago it was just a hotel. Now, The Bend development in East Moline has become a new entertainment hot spot in the Quad Cities.

Great River Property manager, Mike VanDeHeede, said new developers have purchased the 133-acre site and change is coming soon.

The RiverBend Commons are currently under construction near the Hyatt Place hotel. The 72 loft-style units are set to open this spring. Then, this summer, an expo center is set to open to bring more events to the community. Also in the future plans, is a strip mall next to the Big 10 Mart off 12th Avenue.

"I've lived here about 5-6 years now," said Kim Tapia, manager of The Rust Belt's newest business -- Iron + Grain Coffee. "And there was nothing over on this side."

Tapia said she took a chance on the up-and-coming location because she trusted the direction the new development was going in.

"All of the new businesses that have moved into The Rust Belt have been booming. They’ve been busy all the time," said Tapia. "Chicago is very young, a lot of energy, and I feel like a lot of that energy is coming to this area."

Owner of Streamline Architects, Andrew Dasso, moved his offices from Davenport's downtown to The Rust Belt. Since moving to the larger space, he said he has been able to hire four more employees -- beating out markets as big as Chicago.

As an owner of several spaces in The Rust Belt, Dasso said every business is full most days.

"Everybody’s working for that common goal of spreading and improving the development of East Moline and the Quad Cities," Dasso said.

Dasso hinted that even more business spaces could become available in the future.