EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A garage fire broke out in an East Moline neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at 25th Avenue near 23rd Street.

Several fire departments responded to the call. The fire appeared to be under control before 2 p.m.

