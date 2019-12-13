COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: The “Ward 8” from Fifth Avenue Syndicate

Posted 11:50 am, December 13, 2019, by

It's a deep-flavored drink with a deep past.

On Friday, December 13th for our Cocktail of the Week during News 8 at 11am, Restaurant Manager Austin Chandler from Fifth Avenue Syndicate showed us the "Ward 8." Chandler was in charge of creating the cocktail menus for both Fifth Avenue Syndicate in Moline and J Bar in Davenport.

Click the video above to see how Chandler makes the Ward 8, the interesting story behind it, and then click here to learn more about this hot spot in downtown Moline and ask about its special New Years Eve package!

