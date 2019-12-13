Christmas recycling set to increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Waste Commission of Scott County is reminding people what can and cannot be recycled this holiday season.

There are obvious things like cardboard boxes, cans, and bottles. But even Christmas lights can be recycled they just need to be brought into the plant.

Styrofoam and Christmas bows cannot be recycled and need to be tossed into the garbage.

Overall the Waste Commission of Scott County is expecting to see a 15% increase in recyclables this holiday season.

The plant recycles 130 tons of recyclable material per day. During the holidays that number jumps to 150 tons.