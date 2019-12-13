A Connecticut woman living her dream on Adler stage in the Nutcracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Watch and listen; you know the classic story of The Nutcracker. Surrounded by danging dolls and a toy prince, the dream of a little girl named Clara comes to life.

Being part of this performance was a different little girl's dream. Meet Claire Cordano from Connecticut.

"My parents put me in dance when I was three years old, and I've always loved it ever since," says Cordano.

After dedicating the last 20 years to her craft, this weekend Cordano will be living her dream in Davenport, Iowa as she performs in the Nutcracker with Ballet Quad Cities professional dance company.

"I danced in Connecticut at a small dance school from 3 to 18, so my whole childhood," says Cordano.

Then she went to college studying dance, continuing to follow that dream. Then, a long way from home, Cordano moved cross-country to dance with Ballet Quad Cities, and it's a full time job.

"Just the rigor of it, we really are working everyday. For us its 9 to 5, and we're pretty much dancing the entire time," says Cordano.

For the past five weeks, Cordano and the other experts have been perfecting every twist and turn to deliver a flawless performance on stage.

Cordano has been working overtime. She has a solo in Act II, and she knows two special people from Connecticut will be watching.

"My parents will be in the audience this weekend! I can't wait. It's going to be special," says Cordano.

She's doing what she loves in front of people she loves, a little girl's dream come true.

Performances of The Nutcracker will take place Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. And then there will be a final show on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

