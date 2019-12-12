× Two Dixon men charged with burglary

DIXON, Illinois — Two Dixon men have been charged with burglary.

The investigation spawned from multiple burglary reports that came from the 800 block of North Galena Avenue, which is a street lined with several businesses. The reports came in around 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department.

Investigators were led to Johnathan S. Webb and Nathan W. Holloman as main suspects, said Dixon police. Both men are 39 years old and from Dixon.

Police said both were charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property. They were taken to the Lee County Jail.

Citizens with crime tips are encouraged to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-228-4488. You can remain anonymous and information that leads to an arrest may be rewarded up to $1,000.