× Tracking potential snow maker to start the new week

Even with the clouds and wind temperatures did manage to make their way into the 40s for most of the area. These same clouds will hang around overnight, thus temperatures will only drop around the 30 degree mark.

Not expecting to much of a change come Friday as we keep the skies fairly cloudy, less windy with highs around 40 degrees. The air may be saturated enough to see a speck of drizzle for a small part of the area.

Weak disturbance is still on track to pass through Saturday morning with temperatures to be just above freezing. This column of above freezing temperatures is not as shallow compared to yesterday so any precipitation we see may be a passing light rain/snow mix instead of a light snowfall.

We’re also tracking the possibility of a decent snow maker for Monday. However, my confidence is still low given the models’s disagreement on its track. Stay with News 8 for your accurate forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: