Toys For Tots ends tomorrow and organizers still need donations.

MOLINE, IL-- Hundreds of toys have been donated to this year's Toys for Tots drive, but with one week left, organizers are pleading with people to keep donating.

Stephanie Simmons has volunteered at the distribution center for three years.

She's concerned there won't be enough toys for the older kids.

Volunteers are working over time to get everything sorted ahead of distribution next Friday and Saturday.

Sgt. Cameron Goss says the holidays are coming quicker than people realize.

He says he's proud of the support the community has shown.

Organizers are asking for arts and crafts toys or even make-up for girls aged between 10 and 12.

The drive finishes on Friday the 13th of December but people have till the 19th to donate.

Head down to the Old Cone Building in Moline to make a donation.