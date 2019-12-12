These are 2019’s most popular baby names around the Quad Cities

Posted 11:23 am, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, December 12, 2019

For two years in a row, Jackson is one of the most popular names for baby boys in the Quad Cities.

Jackson ranked No. 1 with Genesis in 2018 and hung onto that title at Trinity Moline’s BirthPlace for 2019.  Some other names popped back up into the top ranks from 2017.

These lists are from UnityPoint Health locations around the area:

   Trinity Moline BirthPlace Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace  Trinity Muscatine BirthPlace
Girls Boys Girls Boys Girls Boys
Hazel Jackson Avery Oliver Everly Noah
Everly Josiah Eliana Lincoln Evelyn Rowan
Natalie Wyatt Mila Owen
Madison Carter Riley Ezra
Marley Joseph Layla Greyson
Sophia William

 

