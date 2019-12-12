State officials investigating riot, escape last month at Mary Davis Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- State officials are investigating the riot and escape of five teenagers on November 13, 2019 from the Mary Davis Home Juvenile Detention Center.

Illinois' probation services division is looking into what happened at the center that night, along with the procedures and policies in place.

Officials will then put together a report of recommendations after the investigation, to prevent another breakout from happening.

There will be follow-up reviews at the center after officials issue their report.

Police say the five teenagers attacked several staff members, stole a staff member's car keys and escaped the center.

All teenagers are back in custody.