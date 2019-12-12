Rock Island High School is asking for feminine product donations for student resource room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – A women empowerment group at Rock Island High School called “Rocky Riveters” is asking the community to donate a different but necessary gift this year.

The group started the “I Support the Girls” donation drive where people can donate new sealed boxes of feminine hygiene products and new or gently used bras of any size.

The group got the idea after a volunteer tried to help a student find a bra of her size in the “Rocky Resource Room” and couldn’t find her size.

“They go fast because they are non-renewable, they’re expensive,” says Jessica Matherly, a teacher at Rock Island High. “Anyone who has even bought them you’re like, “I can’t believe I’m spending this money,” and then you put them in your cart because you have to have them.”

Donations will go to students in the Rock Island-Milan school district. The group’s goal is to receive 1,000 donations by the time the drive ends on Dec. 20th.

In support of the drive there will be an event at Radicle Effect Brewerks Friday night, December 13. People can bring in new sealed boxes of feminine products to donate or new and gently used bras.

All donations go directly to the Rocky Resource Room and Marshall Closet at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.