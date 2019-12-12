Ready for snow? Monday could be a doozy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aside from a few hours in the late-night hours of the day, our team of four meteorologists is working non-stop on the accurate forecast. It's especially important this year as yesterday's wintry roads led to a fatal accident on Interstate 280. The previous wintry system on November 11th also caused a fatal accident on I-280.

When you think about it, we are in more jeopardy driving in wintry weather than during most severe weather alert days.

We're still tracking the possibility of a full-fledged winter storm for Monday, but the details remain a bit fuzzy at this point.

We don't know the exact track at this point, but we do have consistency in the models from day to day and that gives us a little more confidence.

Keeping an eye on the storm system that could bring the Quad Cities some potential snowfall on Monday. These are two of our models looking at the same time and giving very different outcomes! pic.twitter.com/RM8L1ab04P — Morgan Strackbein (@MorganStrackWX) December 12, 2019

As Meteorologist Morgan Strackbein points out, there is still a model-outlier. Until both of these come together, it's not a sure-bet.

What is? The timing is pretty much locked in: beginning Sunday night, lasting through the afternoon on Monday we will at least get some snow. Whether this is a doozy or a dud remains to be seen. We'll continue to track it accurately over the next few days.

Next week will be much colder, but a lot depends on snow cover by that time.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen