Ready for snow? Monday could be a doozy!

Aside from a few hours in the late-night hours of the day, our team of four meteorologists is working non-stop on the accurate forecast. It's especially important this year as yesterday's wintry roads led to a fatal accident on Interstate 280. The previous wintry system on November 11th also caused a fatal accident on I-280.
When you think about it, we are in more jeopardy driving in wintry weather than during most severe weather alert days.
We're still tracking the possibility of a full-fledged winter storm for Monday, but the details remain a bit fuzzy at this point.
We don't know the exact track at this point, but we do have consistency in the models from day to day and that gives us a little more confidence.
As Meteorologist Morgan Strackbein points out, there is still a model-outlier. Until both of these come together, it's not a sure-bet.
What is? The timing is pretty much locked in: beginning Sunday night, lasting through the afternoon on Monday we will at least get some snow. Whether this is a doozy or a dud remains to be seen. We'll continue to track it accurately over the next few days.
Next week will be much colder, but a lot depends on snow cover by that time.
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen