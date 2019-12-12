On A Mother Level: Thread & Theory

“On A Mother Level” goes on the road to Fort Lauderdale! Denise invites her sister-in-law Erika Hnytka to answer an important question, “What do you really think of our family?” Erika is the general manager of an eclectic antique and home accessories store called Vintage Vault. She’s also curated a collection of clothing for her new online boutique called Thread & Theory. Erika gets real about the toughest part of motherhood so far, and you’ll hear why Denise calls her “the worst kind of person” because of this airport offense.

Find Erika on Instagram @thecasuallystyled and @shopthreadntheory

Florida listeners! Visit the Thread & Theory pop-up shop on December 14th from 10am-6pm at 1510 E Oakland Park Blvd in Fort Lauderdale.