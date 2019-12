× New downtown Davenport brewery moving into the former Roam spot

DAVENPORT– A new brewery is coming to downtown Davenport.

According to the owner of the building at 210 East River Drive, a business called Stompbox Brewing will occupy the space once used by Roam, the restaurant that did not open after it was flooded out back in April 2019.

The owners of the business are from the area, and they expect to open in February/March 2020.