Pillsbury has released a Lucky Charms cereal-flavored cookie dough.

The dough package includes 12 cookies ready to place and bake. The dough contains five of the favorite marshmallow shapes: hearts, horseshoes, clovers, rainbows, and blue moons.

Lucky Charms fans can buy the dough at Walmart and Kroger stores, but will roll out in stores across the country in January 2020.