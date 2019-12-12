Iowa voters learn how to participate in next year’s caucus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The 2020 Iowa caucus is two months away, and AARP is teaching Iowa voters how to participate in the statewide event.

Dozens of people attended the "How to Caucus" event.

The process is different than when voters cast a ballot, as both parties host events on February 3rd, 2020.

Jim Wayne of Davenport went to the training and is a first-time caucus-goer.

"As you age, you learn and understand how government impacts your life and have more of a say in government that's making decisions for you," Wayne says.

There will be more than 1,600 caucus events across Iowa.

"Same way with voting, it's one of those things you're supposed to take the time to do," Wayne says. "I'm retired now so I have the time to do what I want to do."