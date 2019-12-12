District in mourning after principal of Burlington elementary school dies in car crash

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The principal of a Burlington elementary school has passed away due to a car crash, according to a statement from the school district.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson from the Burlington Community School District said that the principal of Black Hawk Elementary School, Christopher Richards, died on Thursday, December 12, in a car wreck.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this time along with the many children whose lives he has touched,” read the post.

More than a principal, the district said Richards was an “exemplary husband, father, administrator, and friend.”

 

