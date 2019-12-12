× COMING SOON: McAlister’s Deli Coming to Moline Next

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

We have a quick update for you!

Back in August, we told you that McAlister’s Deli was coming to Davenport and Galesburg. Now, the popular sweet tea and sandwich hot spot is expanding to Moline.

McAlister’s Deli created a Moline Facebook page in November 2019, announcing the news of a December 2019 opening. Then, on December 7th, it posted that its NOW HIRING:

It reads: “Join us and get food all over your resume! Starting rates $10 per hour. Apply in store starting on Monday, December 9. See us at 3929 41st Avenue Dr., Moline, IL 61265. Or call 309-524-5100.”

There is no word on an official opening date yet and the Moline location is not yet posted on McAlister’s website, but we will keep you – and your taste buds – posted!

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with “Coming Soon” in the subject line.