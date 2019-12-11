Trial in 40-year-old stabbing death of Iowa high school student moved to Scott County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A murder trial has been moved to Scott County for a man accused of killing an Iowa high school student almost 40 years ago.

Court records show a judge agreed Monday, December 9 to relocate the trial of 65-year-old Jerry Burns, of Manchester. Police arrested Burns on Dec. 19, 2018, 39 years to the day after 18-year-old Michelle Martinko was killed. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids mall. She had been stabbed in the face and chest.

Burns’ attorney said in a filing that pretrial publicity made it unlikely Burns could receive a fair trial in Linn County.

The trial still is scheduled to begin Feb. 10. Burns has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

