× Snow melting weather ahead… More snow chances to follow

Sun has returned and thus melting some of the snowfall of sidewalks and driveways from early morning snowfall. However, temperatures will remain sub-freezing with 20s the rest of the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly fall in the upper teens this evening before slowly rising in the lower 20s overnight as more clouds roll in late. These same clouds are being accompanied by warmer winds which will boost temperatures in the lower 40s both Thursday and Friday.

As far as precipitation during this period, could see a flurry on Thursday with spots of drizzle possible on Friday.

Next snow chance and accumulation are becoming more likely for the early morning hours of Saturday. Right now, it appears another inch… possibly two is possible.

Another potential round of snowfall is still possible for Monday. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: