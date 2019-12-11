× Rhythm City Casino Sweepstakes Win Two Tickets to Taylor Dayne and Special Guest Tiffany

Taylor Dayne featuring Tiffany will be at the Rhythm City Casino on Sunday, December 29th at 7:00 p.m. Enter to win two tickets to the show along with a $50 dining credit to the casino!

Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon with a career spanning three decades, Taylor’s groundbreaking debut single “Tell It to My Heart” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. Since then, she’s had 17 Top 20 singles over her outstanding career include Number Ones “Love Will Lead You Back”, “Prove Your Love”, and “I’ll Always Love You”. Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations, an American Music Award, and received New York Music Hall of Game honors!

A legendary pop star, Tiffany has earned two number one hit singles “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been”. She set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000 Billboard Magazine described Tiffany’s album The Color of Silence as thoughtful, intelligent, and full of grace’ and ranked it among the ‘Top Ten Best Albums of the Year.’ She has since sold over 15 million albums to date.

Tickets range from $20 to $45 plus applicable taxes and fees (fees are waived when tickets are purchased in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort . Doors open at 6 PM for the 7 PM show. All ages are welcome to attend.