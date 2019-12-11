× Proposed Illinois school rules would ban secluded timeouts

The Illinois State Board of Education has submitted its proposed rules for how schools can restrain students who exhibit dangerous behavior.

The rules filed Tuesday, December 10 seek to protect children and faculty from outbursts but ban the use of prone restraints, in which a student is restrained face-down, and the practice of locking such students in timeout rooms all by themselves.

The rules were drafted in response to a report in November by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica that found that public schools were misusing timeout rooms.

They will be open to public comment until Feb. 4.