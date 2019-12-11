New traffic pattern is planned for Illinois bound I-74

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- New detours are coming for drivers getting across the Interstate-74 Bridge. For one potential detour, the IDOT wants to shift Illinois-bound traffic onto local roads but they want to hear from you first.

Project leaders held a Q&A on Wednesday, December 11.

The plan is basically the opposite of what's happening in Moline right now where Iowa bound drivers are diverted into the downtown.

With this new change drivers would take the avenue of the cities on-ramp to continue East then they would to the exit on 7th avenue and take 19th street.

crews say this detour would help keep construction on time and minimize costs.

Project managers say it will take about a month to decide if this spring 2020 detour is going to happen.