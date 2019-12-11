Man suspected of being thief caught on video stealing christmas presents from Davenport home arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police say they have arrested the man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars of Christmas presents from a Davenport home.

On Monday, December 9, Davenport Police started investigating a burglary in the 3000 block of Farnam Street.

The defendant was observed on camera kicking in a door to a residence which he had no right or privilege to be in. Moments later the defendant was observed leaving this residence with property that did not belong to him.

The security video shows a black Honda driving past the home through the back alley. The car comes to a stop a few houses down and the suspect gets out of the passenger seat. The suspect then walks up to Fletcher's back door.

"He proceeds to ring the doorbell and knock on the door for a minute or two," Fletcher said. "He gave it three full-body kicks, and the lock held, the door held, but the frame shattered."

That is when Fletcher says the suspect disappears inside the house and stole hundreds of dollars worth of gifts, cash, and medication.

"I don`t know what exactly he was doing inside the house, which is also what is kind of scary, because like I don`t really know everything that was stolen."

The man arrested is Seth Simonin, 30, of Davenport he is charged with burglary 3rd degree, criminal mischief 4th degree, and theft 4th degree.

Police say he was identified by members of the community.

The damage to the door which was kicked in is valued at $350. The recovered stolen property is valued at $341.