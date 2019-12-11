I-74 crews make progress on the bridge arches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, ILLINOIS -- Delayed construction on the new I-74 bridge could mean a new detour for drivers coming into Illinois.

The project manager, George Ryan, says the change will keep the bridge on time and on budget. Ryan also says crews are making progress on the arches.

"We are making great progress on the arch," Ryan said. "The arch is a very difficult build, very complicated build, and it takes a lot of time and effort to make sure it's right."

But the difficulty isn't stopping crews. They've laid down the first strut. The strut connects the sides of the arch.

"We've set some pieces," Ryan said. "We're just finishing setting on of the struts that goes between the arches on the Iowa side, and then they will run over and set the strutt on the Illinois side."

Ryan says setting the struts means the arch alignment is good.

"The rumors that they were off substaintly were never true," Ryan said. "Part of the reason that it takes so long to construct the arch is because we are surveying each section of that arch and the contractor is steering it, to make sure we're where we need to be."

The arch is set to be closed in Spring 2020. Then, crews will begin construction on the next arch.

"We wont be able to start on the eastbound arch until we finish the westbound arch," Ryan said.

The Iowa bound bridge was expected to be done by the end of this year, but Ryan says it is now set to be done in 2020.