Here's how long the snow will last this morning

Snow will greet travelers through 9:00 a.m. Generally 1-2 inches will come down before this ends so it won’t be that big of a deal when it comes to wintry weather. However, this is coming right on top of the morning commute. Use extra caution, leave early, and travel slow/defensively this morning.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. We’ll actually have a milder pattern setting up for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 40s.

More snow accumulation is in the outlook for the early morning hours of Saturday. Right now, it appears this will be a 1-3 inch snow. A bigger snowfall is possible for Monday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen