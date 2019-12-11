FDA investigates after possible traces of cancer causing chemicals are found in medication

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Metformin for possible traces of carcinogens.
Metformin is often prescribed to diabetes patients but can also be diagnosed for other issues.

The FDA announced its testing the drug for cancer-causing chemicals.
Singapore and some European countries have already issued recalls.

U.S. healthcare professionals are urging people to keep using it until told otherwise as Metformin made in the U.S. does not appear to contain the harmful chemicals.

