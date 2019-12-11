Crimestoppers search for Amber Portugue; wanted on meth charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 28-year-old Amber Portugue. She's 5' 6", 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. She is wanted in Rock Island County for two counts of probation violation on original charges of possession of meth

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.