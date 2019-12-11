Chicago salt truck slides into Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Park District salt truck slid into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach Wednesday morning.

At about 7:20 a.m., a Chicago Park District salt truck was salting the bike path along the lake in the 900-block of North Lake Shore Drive when it hit a slick spot and slid into the lake, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The two men were able to get out of the truck before it became submerged. Police and fire marine units responded to the scene. Both are in good condition.

The crash comes as light snow fell on parts of the Chicago area Wednesday morning, creating slick road conditions.

The Lakefront Trail is closed from Grand Avenue to North Avenue. Shortly before 11:45 a.m., the salt truck was lifted out of the lake.