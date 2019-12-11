× Authorities: Armed man died after being shot by Fort Madison police officer

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an armed man shot by a Fort Madison police officer has died.

Officers encountered the man after being sent to a manufacturing warehouse just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the officer shot the man, who then later died at a Fort Madison hospital.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the officer to fire. Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff told station WGEM the warehouse incident was related to the earlier shooting of another man.