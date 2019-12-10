WIU expected to appoint Abraham as full university president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOMB, Illinois- Western Illinois University is expected to appoint Interim President Martin Abraham as the university's 12th president.

The resolution is outlined in the university's board of trustees' meeting agenda for Friday, December 13.

Abraham started as Western's acting interim president in July after the resignation of former President Jack Thomas.

Abraham then became the interim president in October.

If the resolution is approved he will take his new position starting January 1st, 2020.