Whiteside County holds first annual Shop with a Sheriff event

STERLING, Illinois-The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office took 10 students on a shopping trip and treated them to pizza during their first Shop with a Sheriff event.

The sheriff’s office says on December 7, they took 10 students from the Montmorency School District 145 to shop for Christmas gifts at Walmart in Sterling.

“These gifts were not only for themselves, but their family members living in their households as well.”- Whiteside County Sheriff

Each student was paired with a Deputy from the Sheriff’s Office who helped them pick the perfect gifts.

Afterward, the kids were treated to pizza from Pizza Ranch.