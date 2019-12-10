Want a deal to Luigi’s Woodfire Pizza? Click here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- It was time for another Pizza Deal on News 8 at 11 Tuesday, December 10.

Luigi's Pizza owner Joan Grant joined us Tuesday to talk about her business, at 208 Main Avenue in the city.

Grant says the restaurant sells mainly wood fire pizza, but they also see calzones, pastas, soups, fish and shrimp on Fridays and Saturday. You can call them at 563-219-8558. You can also learn more about them by visiting their Facebook page.

If you would like a $20 gift card there for just $10, click here.