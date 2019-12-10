Sterling police seek help finding teen wanted in connection with stabbing
STERLING, Illinois- Sterling Police are asking for help finding a teen accused of stabbing someone.
Jordan L. Kaye, 19, is wanted for aggravated battery on a Whiteside County arrest warrant.
Police say Kaye is 5”10 in height and weighs 185 pounds.
Kaye has brown hair and blue eyes. Kaye is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred on November 30, 2019, in Sterling, Illinois where a male victim was stabbed.
If you know the whereabouts of this wanted individual, please contact the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement authorities. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.