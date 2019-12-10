× Sterling police seek help finding teen wanted in connection with stabbing

STERLING, Illinois- Sterling Police are asking for help finding a teen accused of stabbing someone.

Jordan L. Kaye, 19, is wanted for aggravated battery on a Whiteside County arrest warrant.

Police say Kaye is 5”10 in height and weighs 185 pounds.

Kaye has brown hair and blue eyes. Kaye is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred on November 30, 2019, in Sterling, Illinois where a male victim was stabbed.