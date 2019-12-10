Sterling art teacher leaving for cancer treatment gets loving sendoff from students

STERLING, Illinois — Staff and students at two elementary schools in Sterling gave a heartwarming sendoff to a teacher headed out of state for cancer treatment.

Elementary art teacher Cherie Peterson splits her day between third, fourth and fifth graders at Lincoln School and kindergartners, first graders and second graders at Jefferson School.

Lincoln School’s principal said Mrs. Peterson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago. She has since been given the opportunity to undergo a medical trial in Houston, Texas. To give her the proper sendoff, the principals of Jefferson School and Lincoln School arranged for all of her students to line the school buildings, and wish her well, while holding signs of good luck.

Mrs. Peterson was unable to go inside the schools because she needed to avoid catching seasonal illnesses before treatment. So on Monday, December 9, she and a couple of retired teachers drove passed the schools so she could see all of the kids. Treatment will keep her away for a few months.

The sendoff was at pickup time, allowing parents and other staff to see the loving lineup for Mrs. Peterson.