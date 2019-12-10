× Three in custody after armed robbery at Moline gas station

MOLINE, Illinois — Three people are in custody after an armed robbery in Moline led to a crash in Davenport.

Police were called to Moline Food Gas & Liquor around 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 10. That gas station is located at 34th Street and Avenue of the Cities.

A spokesperson from the Moline Police Department said a black male went into the gas station, displayed a pistol, and stole money.

After the robbery, police said they were led on a chase into Iowa, which ended with a red car crashing near Bridge Avenue and East Denison Avenue, located near Genesis Health Center. Three people were arrested there in connection with the robbery.

The Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department and the Iowa State Police assisted Moline’s police department at the scene. Two of Bettendorf’s squad cars and one of Davenport’s sustained minor damage.

Moline High School, Roosevelt Elementary, and Coolidge School were placed on passive lockdowns out of an abundance of caution, as police and a K9 unit searched the area south of the gas station.

There were no reported injuries.