Palmer is looking for people with low-back pain to take part in a study; offering free care in return

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Palmer Center for Chiropractic Research is asking people with back pain to help them with a clinical study.

According to Palmer’s Director of Communication, Jillian McCleary, researchers are looking for people between the ages of 21 and 65 who have pain in their lower back.

Using ultrasound technology, researchers want to measure tissue movement in participants’ backs, said McCleary. In return, participants will get eight weeks of free chiropractic care at the Palmer Center for Chiropractic Research.

“We’re excited about this research,” said lead research clinician and professor Robert Vining, D.C., DHSc. “This study can potentially shine more light on how chiropractic care influences some types of back pain.”

Click here for more information on what the study entails. If you’re interested in participating, call 563-884-5153 for a telephone pre-screen.