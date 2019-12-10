× Need your presents gift wrapped? GMQC can help

MOLINE, Illinois – Gift wrapping during Holly Jolly Week has gone so well over the last three years, the Good Morning Quad Cities crew is doing it again for 2019, but this time, we’re making it TWICE as good.

Wednesday, December 18th, the crew will be at the SouthPark Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND the NorthPark Mall. We’ll be inside the malls next to the old Younkers’ spaces at both properties, wrapping presents for anybody who needs us to!

You don’t need to bring anything. We’ll have the scissors, wrapping paper, and tables. Just bring your presents, but know if you ask me to wrap it for you, don’t expect to get the picture in this web story. Gift wrapping is part of Day 3 of Holly Jolly Week on Good Morning Quad Cities.