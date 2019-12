Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Deere, and Company plans to lay off nearly 60 workers at its Davenport works plant.

Officials say the layoffs take effect at the beginning of January.

A Deere spokesperson says the cuts are a result of reduced building activity and it's expected to lower equipment sales.

Back in October, Deere laid off more than 150 workers from its harvester and Davenport works locations.