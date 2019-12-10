Light snow for some by sunrise… Temperatures sub-freezing for another day

A bright winter day it has turned out to be with temperatures this afternoon in the 20s!  A bit of a shock to the system as this is the first time in a week temperatures have been below normal… Close to a month temperatures have been sub-freezing for highs!

Temperatures overnight will dip around the low to mid teens before a small disturbance sets its sites for parts of the area before sunrise tomorrow. This will carry a dry fluffy snow which will quickly end near mid morning.  However, the band of light snow is only a few counties wide, so not everyone will see that chance.  Any accumulation will remain light with a half an inch possible.  Could make a few neighborhood streets slick, so be on the lookout for that.

Warmer winds are on track to return both Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s.

I do see a couple of light snow events for parts of the Midwest through the weekend but not confident on their tracks.  I’ll keep you updated.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

