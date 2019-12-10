Hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas gifts stolen from Davenport home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA -- A Davenport man says hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas presents were stolen from his home in broad daylight. He caught the burglary on camera.

"My driveway had no cars in it, it was the middle of the day," Davenport homeowner Nick Fletcher said. "I think that is why he chose my house."

But, Fletcher said the criminal chose the wrong house.

"We have good video of the person who did this." Fletcher said.

He has five separate cameras around his home that show the suspect walking up to his door.

"He proceeds to ring the doorbell and knock on the door for a minute or two," Fletcher said. "He gave it three full-body kicks, and the lock held, the door held, but the frame shattered."

That is when Fletcher says the suspect disappears inside the house and stole hundreds of dollars worth of gifts, cash, and medication.

"I don`t know what exactly he was doing inside the house, which is also what is kind of scary, because like I don`t really know everything that was stolen."

Fletcher says he plans on adding more cameras for security.

"So far, I am about $1500 in and after this event, I expect that I`m going to be about another $1500 in security cameras." Fletcher said.

He is going to pay out of pocket for the new security systems and to replace the stolen gifts.

"It`s definitely a heck of thing to have happen during the holiday season," Fletcher said.

Police say they are investigating, but there have not any arrests made.