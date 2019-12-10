Gunshots fired into front window of house in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A house in Davenport was damaged with gunshots overnight Tuesday, December 10.

Around 1:30 a.m. police were called to the 2900 block of Highpoint Court where the shooting had happened, said a police statemente. Investigators found cartridge cases and damage to a house in the neighborhood.

Two bullet holes were left in a front window.

Davenport Police said there were no reported injuries.

If you have any information on the shooting you’re asked to call 563-326-6125.