Deere plans more layoffs at Davenport plant

Posted 10:39 am, December 10, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Deere & Co. plans to lay off nearly 60 more workers at its Davenport Works plant.

The company said Monday that it notified the workers Dec. 2 and said the cuts would be effective Jan. 6. Deere announced earlier this fall that it was laying off more than 110 workers from the plant.

Deere spokesman Ken Golden says the cuts were a result of reduced building activity that is expected to lower sales of equipment. He says each Deere factory must balance its workforce number with customer demand for products from that factory.

The Moline, Illinois-based company makes equipment for construction, agriculture and landscaping.

