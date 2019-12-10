× Davenport animal shelter puts up $1,000 reward for information on abused dog

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In the wake of the death of an abused and neglected dog, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is offering a reward to help find who is responsible for the dog’s demise.

The dog, named Emmanuel, was brought to the no kill shelter on Monday morning, December 9. He was in severe condition, with lacerations, bruises, low body weight, low body temperature and internal wounds, according to a spokesperson at the shelter.

Emmanuel died while receiving emergency care due to his internal injuries.

On Tuesday, King’s Harvest took to Facebook to announce that Emmanuel’s abuse had been reported to authorities. The shelter was also putting up a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his abuse.

“Let’s seek justice for this dog who died much too soon and suffered for far too long,” read the post.

Donations that were previously given toward Emmanuel’s care will go into a fund used for abuse and neglect cases in the community.