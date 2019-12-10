After years of planning, Viking River Cruises set to dock in Davenport by 2022

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- After years of talks and planning, a European-based cruise line is expected to begin docking at the Davenport riverfront in 2022.

Viking River Cruises announced in 2015 its plans to come to the Quad Cities, but faced delays due to federal laws prohibiting international companies from operating in American waterways.

Now, the Davenport City Council has approved a 20-year agreement with the company at its meeting on Dec. 4, 2019.

The agreement includes two 10-year extensions and $25,000 for dock improvements.

Viking River Cruises is expected to start docking at River Heritage Park by 2022.

Burlington, Iowa also approved a two-year deal with the cruise company starting in 2022.