Volunteers needed for children's holiday party at community center in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A community center in Rock Island is prepping for its annual holiday party for kids and is in need of volunteers.

The 43rd annual Children’s Holiday Party is set for Wednesday, December 11 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. The party will go from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Kids of all ages are welcome with an adult; party activities will be most interesting to children between the ages of three and 12. The party will include crafts, games, treats, books and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute books, gifts and other items at the party. To volunteer, call 309-732-2999.

The Martin Luther King center is located at 630 9th Street.