State bragging rights on the line at IHMVCU Shootout

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — While the boys take center stage at the Genesis Shootout in December, the girls have their shot in January for the IHMVCU Shootout. Both will be hosted at Augustana’s Carver Center in the Illinois vs. Iowa format.

Game action tips off at 10:00 a.m. and tickets are $5 for all seven games.