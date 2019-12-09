State bragging rights on the line at IHMVCU Shootout
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — While the boys take center stage at the Genesis Shootout in December, the girls have their shot in January for the IHMVCU Shootout. Both will be hosted at Augustana’s Carver Center in the Illinois vs. Iowa format.
Game action tips off at 10:00 a.m. and tickets are $5 for all seven games.
- 10:00 a.m. – Alleman vs. Davenport West
- 11:45 a.m. – United Township vs. Pleasant Valley
- 1:30 p.m. – Annawan vs. Central
- 3:15 p.m. – Sherrard vs. Assumption
- 5:00 p.m. – Rock Island vs. Bettendorf
- 6:45 p.m. – Moline vs. Davenport North
- 8:15 p.m. – Geneseo vs. North Scott